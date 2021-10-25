Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $4.02 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HERAU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.