Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Takes $19.60 Million Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,959,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,597,000. Independence comprises approximately 1.5% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Independence in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of ACQRU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,326. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.