Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SKSUY opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. Sekisui Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $93.35.
Sekisui Chemical Company Profile
