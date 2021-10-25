Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SKSUY opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. Sekisui Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $93.35.

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

