SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 3.6%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 3,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.

In other SEMrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,635 shares of company stock worth $10,572,212.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $952,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

