Sensata Technologies (ST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ST opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

