SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $128.38 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $134.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 238.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

