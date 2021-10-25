SG Americas Securities LLC Has $175,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $279,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $169.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.88 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

