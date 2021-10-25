SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

