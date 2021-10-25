SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,596 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 73.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

