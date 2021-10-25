SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 87,300 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

