Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

FOUR stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $77.67. 549,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 610,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,927 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

