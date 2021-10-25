Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. STV Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

