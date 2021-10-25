SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after buying an additional 132,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,408,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

