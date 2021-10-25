Sigma Planning Corp Has $209,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.