Sigma Planning Corp Invests $202,000 in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CACI International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $285.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $288.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

