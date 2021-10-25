Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

