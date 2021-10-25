Sigma Planning Corp Takes $178,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

