Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

SXYAY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,656. Sika has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

