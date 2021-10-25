Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Silicon Laboratories worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $306,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLAB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.00. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,701. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.66. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.