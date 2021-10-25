Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Stake Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $15,520,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,597,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,820,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.87 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

