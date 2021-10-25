Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 4,070 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

NYSE PH opened at $299.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.