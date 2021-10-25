Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $909.68 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

