Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after acquiring an additional 627,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $450.49 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

