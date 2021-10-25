Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.92% of Exagen worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XGN. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth $6,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exagen by 9,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.54. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

