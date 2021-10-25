Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 123.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 161,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 92,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 241,693 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.9% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.