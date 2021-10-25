Sirios Capital Management L P Has $63,000 Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 98.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316,018 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 56,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after buying an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 596,626 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 383,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

