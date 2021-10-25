Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €162.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.78 ($139.74).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 64.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.87. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

