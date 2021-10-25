Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €162.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.78 ($139.74).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 64.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.87. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

