SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $81,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

