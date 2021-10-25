SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 5.8% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $362,128.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,113.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.51 or 0.06672961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00309342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.51 or 0.00983166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00087681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00453410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00271736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00250658 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

