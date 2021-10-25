Snap-on Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $210.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

