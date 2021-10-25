Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Argus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Argus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.01.

NYSE LUV opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $40,333,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

