S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 616.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,469 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $181,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $450.49 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.34 and its 200-day moving average is $411.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

