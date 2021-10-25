SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP opened at $31.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Plus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 267.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of SP Plus worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.