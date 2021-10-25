SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.11

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.11 and last traded at $109.11, with a volume of 4043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

