Spore Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Spore coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Spore has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $127,138.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00213718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00102489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

