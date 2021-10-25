Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

