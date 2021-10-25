Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 26.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,174.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,817 shares of company stock worth $1,175,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX opened at $50.22 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

