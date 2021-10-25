Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.