Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Domo by 170.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $91.87 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.