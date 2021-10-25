Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $109.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.