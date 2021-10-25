Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS opened at $208.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average of $189.05. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,724 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.