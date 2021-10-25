Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heska by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of HSKA opened at $228.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.41 and its 200 day moving average is $228.83. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,204.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.