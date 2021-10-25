SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

