STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $153.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

STAA stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.62. 5,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,973. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.62 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

