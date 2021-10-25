Standard Protocol Price Up 34.9% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $849,839.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.83 or 1.00140806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.15 or 0.06523944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

