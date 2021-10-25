Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Stantec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stantec by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Stantec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

