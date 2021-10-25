State Street Corp Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,210,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

