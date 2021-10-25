State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,426,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 501,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,706,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $124.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

