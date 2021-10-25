State Street Corp Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.33% of PPL worth $1,163,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.