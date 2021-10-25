State Street Corp Sells 128,598 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,598 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.45% of United Rentals worth $1,257,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $368.29 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $370.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.90 and its 200-day moving average is $331.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

